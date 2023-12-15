Athena Comments On the Pressure of Main Eventing ROH Final Battle Tonight

In an interview with WrestlePurists (via Fightful), Athena spoke about the pressure she feels going into her main event with Billie Starkz at ROH Final Battle tonight.

She said: “I think it’s a little bit of both because as much as I’m like ‘Oh no I’m not worried about being the main event’, the main event needs to deliver. We are the headliners of the show. The pressure is on to not just deliver once but to deliver even better than the first time. So it’s a weird kind of feeling, especially with it being in my home town, the place where I was born and raised, where I left very quickly. So the pressure’s on but I’m confident that I can deliver and beat the tar out of Billie Starkz and that’s all that really matters right? Yeah, I mean when I think about Ring Of Honor and how hard I worked there when I was on the independent scene to get there, it means a lot, it’s very personal. I want to make Ring Of Honor the place where people see it as a proving ground, it’s a place where you come to discover yourself and discover who you want to be, whether being in AEW or the independent circuit. I feel like on some level, I do take so much pride in being the face of Ring Of Honor. I take pride in everything I do from the moment I set foot in the ring to the moment when I’m cutting a promo backstage with my bestie Lexy. Everything has to be perfect. That’s just the way I am. It doesn’t matter if its on Ring Of Honor, AEW or the independent circuit. I go balls to the wall. I try to do everything in my power to make sure by the end of the day you’re like ‘wow what did Athena do did you see Athena, Athena’s great, Athena’s this,’ and of course that’s going to shine through because I am just overly confident in my abilities to perform to entertain and at the end of the day that’s what it’s all about.“