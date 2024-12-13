Athena Qualifies For International Women’s Cup At Wrestle Dynasty On ROH TV

Athena is headed to Wrestle Dynasty, having qualified for the International Women’s Cup on ROH TV. Thursday’s show saw Athena defeat Red Velvet, Billie Starkz and Leyla Hirsch on Monday’s show to earn ROH’s berth into the four-way match at the January 5th crossover PPV.

Athena is the first to qualify for the match, with the remaining three to be decided from AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM. Jamie Hayter and Willow Nightingale will compete on this week’s Collision for the right to represent AEW. Meanwhile, CMLL will determine their representative in a match on Friday between Persephone, Reyna Isis, Sanely, and Zeuxis.