Athena Qualifies For International Women’s Cup At Wrestle Dynasty On ROH TV
Athena is headed to Wrestle Dynasty, having qualified for the International Women’s Cup on ROH TV. Thursday’s show saw Athena defeat Red Velvet, Billie Starkz and Leyla Hirsch on Monday’s show to earn ROH’s berth into the four-way match at the January 5th crossover PPV.
Athena is the first to qualify for the match, with the remaining three to be decided from AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM. Jamie Hayter and Willow Nightingale will compete on this week’s Collision for the right to represent AEW. Meanwhile, CMLL will determine their representative in a match on Friday between Persephone, Reyna Isis, Sanely, and Zeuxis.
.@BillieStarkz has her eyes set on #WrestleDynasty…But, the #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG has called an Emergency M.E.M!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/uMfV2se7ie
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 13, 2024
ATHENA is going to Japan for the first time in her illustrious career!
Wrestle Dynasty. ✔️@AthenaPalmer_FG #ROH pic.twitter.com/0n8Wcz9svT
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) December 13, 2024