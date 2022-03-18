wrestling / News
Athena Replacing Ruby Soho At Wrestling Revolver: Swerve’s House
Athena is taking Ruby Soho’s place and facing Swerve Strickland at Wrestling Revolver: Swerve’s House. Wrestling Revolver announced the former Ember Moon for the event, where she will face the AEW newcomer in the main event.
The announcement came after Soho had to withdraw from the the match due to a scheduling conflict with AEW. Athena is making her debut for the company at the April 16th show.
To all the @PWRevolver Fans,
I sincerely apologize for having to cancel. But, I know that whoever my replacement is, as well as the rest of the roster, will undoubtedly give you one hell of a show! I fully intend on making my REVOLVER debut in the very near future! Love you all! https://t.co/XxahfgwQPK
— Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) March 17, 2022
