Athena Replacing Ruby Soho At Wrestling Revolver: Swerve’s House

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Athena Wrestling Revolver: Swerve's House Image Credit: Wrestling Revolver

Athena is taking Ruby Soho’s place and facing Swerve Strickland at Wrestling Revolver: Swerve’s House. Wrestling Revolver announced the former Ember Moon for the event, where she will face the AEW newcomer in the main event.

The announcement came after Soho had to withdraw from the the match due to a scheduling conflict with AEW. Athena is making her debut for the company at the April 16th show.

