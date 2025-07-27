Athena Retains ROH Women’s World Title on Tonight’s AEW Collision

Athena is still your forever ROH Women’s World Champion, as she retained the title on tonight’s AEW Collision. The Minion Overlord defeated Alex Windsor in the show’s main event, hitting a powerbomb on the floor and then the O Face in the ring to win.

This marks her 29th defense of the title ever since winning it on December 10, 2022. She has held the belt for 956 days. If she can hold onto it for another month, she will hit 1,000 days as champion.

After the match, Athena and Billie Starkz attacked Windsor before Toni Storm made the save.

