wrestling / News

Athena Retains Women’s World Title At ROH Final Battle

December 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Final Battle Athena Image Credit: ROH

Athena is still your ROH Women’s World Champion, retaining her title at ROH Final Battle. The champion defeated Billie Starkz to hold onto the championship in the main event of Friday’s show after a 25 minute battle, pinning her after the O-Face.

Athena’s ROH Women’s World Title reign stands at 742 days, having won the title from Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle 2022.

