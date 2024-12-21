wrestling / News
Athena Retains Women’s World Title At ROH Final Battle
Athena is still your ROH Women’s World Champion, retaining her title at ROH Final Battle. The champion defeated Billie Starkz to hold onto the championship in the main event of Friday’s show after a 25 minute battle, pinning her after the O-Face.
Athena’s ROH Women’s World Title reign stands at 742 days, having won the title from Mercedes Martinez at Final Battle 2022.
Athena continues to punish the limbs of Billie Starkz!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
Athena continues to punish the limbs of Billie Starkz!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
Billie Starkz on the comeback!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
RAW POWER by Athena with Starkz still in this fight!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
Starkz risks it all for the gold!
Watch #ROHFinalBattle on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 21, 2024
