Athena Retains Women’s World Title at ROH Supercard Of Honor

Athena remains the Forever Champion, retaining her Women’s World Championship at ROH Supercard Of Honor. Athena defeated Thunder Rosa on Friday’s show to retain her title, making Rosa subbmit to a side surfboard.

Athena has been ROH Women’s World Champion for 945 days, having won the title from Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle in December of 2022.

The Forever Champ, @AthenaPalmer_FG, is laser focused on the injured back of @ThunderRosa22! Watch #ROHSupercard EXCLUSIVELY on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf! pic.twitter.com/mqFYVrUAgy — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2025

CHOKESLAM OFF THE STAGE! Watch #ROHSupercard EXCLUSIVELY on https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf! pic.twitter.com/1T4INYfD24 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 12, 2025