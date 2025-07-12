wrestling / News
Athena Retains Women’s World Title at ROH Supercard Of Honor
Athena remains the Forever Champion, retaining her Women’s World Championship at ROH Supercard Of Honor. Athena defeated Thunder Rosa on Friday’s show to retain her title, making Rosa subbmit to a side surfboard.
Athena has been ROH Women’s World Champion for 945 days, having won the title from Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle in December of 2022.
