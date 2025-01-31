wrestling / News
Athena Set To Return On Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub
January 30, 2025 | Posted by
Athena is returning from her world tour on next week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub. ROH announced on Thursday that the Women’s World Champion will be back on next week’s show, as you can see below.
Athena has made a number of appearances in Japan over the past month, competing both at Wrestle Dynasty and in STARDOM, where she defended her title against Thekla. ROH airs next Thursday on HonorClub.
The ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG RETURNS next week on ROH TV!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/XWzeaMjn2d
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 31, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble
- Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Is a Fan of Tessa Blanchard Despite Racist Accusations
- Alexa Bliss Shares Message Indicating She Will Be Preoccupied for a While