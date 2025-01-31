wrestling / News

Athena Set To Return On Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub

January 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Athena ROH On HonorClub 2-6-25 Image Credit: ROH

Athena is returning from her world tour on next week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub. ROH announced on Thursday that the Women’s World Champion will be back on next week’s show, as you can see below.

Athena has made a number of appearances in Japan over the past month, competing both at Wrestle Dynasty and in STARDOM, where she defended her title against Thekla. ROH airs next Thursday on HonorClub.

article topics :

Athena, ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

