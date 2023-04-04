Athena was victorious in her ROH Women’s Championship defense at Supercard of Honor last weekend, and she talked after how the division is proving itself and more. The champion defeated Yuka Sakazakiat Friday’s PPV, and she answered some questions during the post-show presser. Some highlights are below:

Athena on having more in-ring freedom in ROH: “Man, that’s a hard question, because I don’t think of it that way. It’s — and let me put it this way. I’ve never been a person that’s been about myself. I’ve been about the match, I’ve been about the story. I’ve been about the intensity, because that’s what you guys come to see. People that are for themselves don’t last long here. And especially in Ring of Honor, I’ve seen it time and time again. Someone will come through the door and then they’re out, right?

“This is a re-emergence, and I think everyone in my division is proving that they belong here, and that we’re gonna make you watch what we do. There are so many young, amazing talent that are building themselves up. But the one thing about Ring of Honor that you cannot deny is like, we’re in the proving ground and we will not be denied. We are here to steal every show, every week. Even when we’re at AEW. We’re dedicated to showing the world that Ring of Honor is a serious brand, and that we are the best brand.”

Athena on who she would like to face at Forbidden Door: “Well I hear Jamie Hayter hits hard. [laughs] And I like to hurt people. I mean, she’s definitely on my bucket list. There are so many women within in the AEW roster that I haven’t had the opportunity to wrestle. There are so many women on the independent scene and just out there. New Japan, STARDOM, everywhere out in the world that I want to wrestle. Masha Slamovich for one, I want a singles match with Kairi Sane. Mercedes Mone, I never got that opportunity as well. Yes, I know, I know them. ‘Get over it,’ right? But at the end of the day, those are bucket list matches that I want.

“I would love another round with Tootie Lynn. Like I said, there’s so many people. Toni Storm, I never got to have a singles match with Toni Storm. Trish Adora, who’s absolutely phenomenal, and I’ve been keeping my eye on her hoping that she stays down on the lower card. But at the end of the day, I’m open to any challenge that steps in my way.”

