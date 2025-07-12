– As previously reported, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena retained her title last night at ROH Supercard of Honor 2025, beating former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa. Athena later shared a message on social media earlier this morning, commenting on victory.

The champ wrote, “STILL YOUR #FOREVERROHCHAMP NOTHING IS STOPPING ME FOR 1000 DAYS AS CHAMPION I’M NOT DONE YET!

#FallenGoddess #MinionOverlord #AmericanJoshi #WeWantAthena #TheInspiration #WatchROH #BestintheBiz #Athena1000

#AthenaEliteWrestling #ROHSupercard #AEW #AEWALLINTEXAS”

Athena has held the ROH Women’s World Title for over 945 days. She is not currently advertised or scheduled for tonight’s AEW All In Texas, but all the participants have not been revealed for the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match, and it’s possible she could appear as an entrant for the matchup.