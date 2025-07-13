Athena Says Comments On Her All-Women’s Wrestling Show, How Long It’s Been In Works

Athena spoke last night about her upcoming independent all=women’s wrestling show and how long she’s been planning it. The ROH Women’s World Champion announced in mid-June that she will be putting on Who Runs The World through her Metroplex Wrestling promotion on August 9th, with a number of talent announced such as Masha Slamovich, Abadon and Hyan. She was asked about the show during her appearance in the AEW All In: Texas post-show media scrum, and detailed how it came about.

“Right before I started with AEW, I ended up purchasing a local indie promotion that was going out of business because the owner wanted to be with his kids and live a life with them other than running an indie promotion called Metroplex Wrestling,” Athena said (per Fightful). “We run every Saturday so it’s a little difficult because my priority is AEW and Ring of Honor, so I’m double tasking 90% of my week. For over a year and a half now, we’ve been trying to plan an all-women’s wrestling show down to production, referees, announcers. It’s been a really big passion project of mine. When I started wrestling in Texas, there were only three girls in the state. I didn’t really have a lot of guidance. Their names with Jessica James and Claudia, who passed away a few years ago. They took me under their wing and we made towns. They helped me out so much and I look at such a young generation now and the gap of experience level from those of us that have traveled the world on the indies and those of us that are just getting started and there’s not a lot of crossover with that”

She continued, “I wanted to provide a platform where these women can learn how to work TV style, learn how to wrestle with some of the best in the world and learn from them as I’ve had that opportunity by traveling around the world, but make it in Texas and provide a platform to show who they are an tell their stories. Our first show is August 9th. It’s paying it forward and leaving the business better than when you got in.”

Athena won the women’s Casino Gauntlet match at All In: Texas to earn a future AEW Women’s World Championship match.