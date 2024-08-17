– As noted, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa were on hand for this week’s press conference announcing AEW: All In Texas. Athena shared a photo with Thunder Rosa from the press conference and wrote about the experience on social media.

Athena wrote, “@AEW @Aewontv @ringofhonor @thunderrosa22 Still buzzing from yesterday!!! I still can’t believe we are doing #AEWALLINTexas in Arlington,tx!!!! The place where I became #ForeverROHChamp and had my very 1st match on the indies! Excuse me while I photo dump all day! With love and anger -Athena”

The ROH Women’s World Champion is also a Texas native. AEW All In Texas will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.