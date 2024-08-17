wrestling / News
Athena Shares Photo With Thunder Rosa From AEW All In Texas Announcement Event
– As noted, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena and former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa were on hand for this week’s press conference announcing AEW: All In Texas. Athena shared a photo with Thunder Rosa from the press conference and wrote about the experience on social media.
Athena wrote, “@AEW @Aewontv @ringofhonor @thunderrosa22 Still buzzing from yesterday!!! I still can’t believe we are doing #AEWALLINTexas in Arlington,tx!!!! The place where I became #ForeverROHChamp and had my very 1st match on the indies! Excuse me while I photo dump all day! With love and anger -Athena”
The ROH Women’s World Champion is also a Texas native. AEW All In Texas will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
.@AEW @Aewontv @ringofhonor @thunderrosa22
Still buzzing from yesterday !!!
I still can't believe we are doing #AEWALLINTexas in Arlington,tx!!!! The place where I became #ForeverROHChamp and had my very 1st match on the indies!
Excuse me while I photo dump all day!
With love… pic.twitter.com/oS2Y8SEiF6
— Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) August 16, 2024