Athena Announced For STARDOM Debut Next Month

Athena is heading to STARDOM, where she will make her debut for the company in January. STARDOM posted a video on Tuesday where the ROH Women’s World Champion announced that she would debut for the promotion by teaming with Thekla at its January 3rd event, as you can see below.

Athena and Thekla’s opponents for the show were not named. Athena will be part of the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th, representing ROH.