wrestling / News
Athena Announced For STARDOM Debut Next Month
December 24, 2024 | Posted by
Athena is heading to STARDOM, where she will make her debut for the company in January. STARDOM posted a video on Tuesday where the ROH Women’s World Champion announced that she would debut for the promotion by teaming with Thekla at its January 3rd event, as you can see below.
Athena and Thekla’s opponents for the show were not named. Athena will be part of the International Women’s Cup at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th, representing ROH.
【📺12.24後楽園全試合無料生配信‼🎄】
1.3『JR東海 推し旅 presents STARDOM NEW YEAR DREAM 2025』東京ガーデンシアター大会に
ROH世界女子王者アティーナ参戦決定‼
🔻Youtube URLhttps://t.co/SXtSYlO5Hm
🔻スターダムワールドhttps://t.co/lZc15hSYKl#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/NbIXd7uHp7
— スターダム✪STARDOM (@wwr_stardom) December 24, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On How He Responds To Negative Fans, Says He Knows What He’s Doing Is Good
- Bo Dallas Confirms He and Bray Wyatt Planned to Work With Karrion Kross At One Point
- Jake Roberts Recalls Fan Reactions To Kevin Sullivan’s Devil Gimmick
- Chris Jericho Addresses His Lack of Connection With the ROH Brand, Explains That He’s ‘Not a Nostalgia Guy’