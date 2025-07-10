Athena Is Still Hopeful Of Competing At AEW All In: Texas

Athena is not part of the card at AEW All In: Texas yet but she says she’s “extremely hopeful” to end up on the show. The PPV takes pace at Globe Life Field on Saturday and Athena spoke with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for a new feature promoting the show.

“Honestly, at this point, I might just snatch someone bald and throw them into a locker to take that spot,” Athena said. “I mean, it’s my home — it’s my town. I want to be able to perform in a stadium show because I haven’t really had the opportunity to do that. So, I’m extremely hopeful.”

Athena is the ROH Women’s World Champion and will be in action at Supercard of Honor on Friday, defending her title against Thunder Rosa.