Athena Seems Open to a Title Challenge from Thunder Rosa

ROH Women’s Champion title holder Athena concluded a Twitter back-and-forth with Thunder Rosa signaling her willingness to enter the ring and defend the belt against Rosa yesterday. Athena tagged the ROH official Twitter in her ultimatum, stating:

.@ringofhonor Oh no baby girl… the champ doesn’t reach out to #PorcelainHussies for a match… they come to me. I’ll be waiting for when you get the courage to take this ass whooping! And just be clear #ROHBoardOfDirectors this is a fight we both want let her through

-Athena

