wrestling / News

Athena Seems Open to a Title Challenge from Thunder Rosa

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
AEW Rampage Athena Image Credit: AEW

ROH Women’s Champion title holder Athena concluded a Twitter back-and-forth with Thunder Rosa signaling her willingness to enter the ring and defend the belt against Rosa yesterday. Athena tagged the ROH official Twitter in her ultimatum, stating:

.@ringofhonor

Oh no baby girl… the champ doesn’t reach out to #PorcelainHussies for a match… they come to me. I’ll be waiting for when you get the courage to take this ass whooping! And just be clear #ROHBoardOfDirectors this is a fight we both want let her through
-Athena

You can find the original social media post below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Athena, Ring of Honor, Thunder Rosa, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading