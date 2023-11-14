wrestling / News
Athena Seems Open to a Title Challenge from Thunder Rosa
ROH Women’s Champion title holder Athena concluded a Twitter back-and-forth with Thunder Rosa signaling her willingness to enter the ring and defend the belt against Rosa yesterday. Athena tagged the ROH official Twitter in her ultimatum, stating:
Oh no baby girl… the champ doesn’t reach out to #PorcelainHussies for a match… they come to me. I’ll be waiting for when you get the courage to take this ass whooping! And just be clear #ROHBoardOfDirectors this is a fight we both want let her through
-Athena
You can find the original social media post below.
.@ringofhonor
-Athena https://t.co/JIbHWJisKk pic.twitter.com/AUqrmvcQU2
— Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) November 13, 2023
