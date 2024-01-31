wrestling / News

Athena Says She’s ‘Trying’ To Get A Match With Giulia

January 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Athena ROH Final Battle 2023 Image Credit: ROH

In a post on Twitter, Athena responded to a fan who wants a match between her and Giulia, noting that she’s tried to make it happen.

She wrote: “Dunno, but when you figure it out, let me know! I’m down and have been trying!

