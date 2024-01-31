wrestling / News
Athena Says She’s ‘Trying’ To Get A Match With Giulia
January 31, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Athena responded to a fan who wants a match between her and Giulia, noting that she’s tried to make it happen.
She wrote: “Dunno, but when you figure it out, let me know! I’m down and have been trying!”
Dunno, but when you figure it out, let me know! I'm down and have been trying! https://t.co/bWV44IluDp
— Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) January 31, 2024
