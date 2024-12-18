wrestling / News
Athena Hits Two Years As ROH Women’s World Champion
December 18, 2024 | Posted by
Athena has hit a new milestone in her run as the Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion, as she’s held it for two years. That’s 720 days. This extends her reign as the longest-reigning Women’s world Champion in history. She is also the longest champion of any kind in ROH history. She won the belt back at Final Battle in 2022. Her next defense is also at Final Battle, against Billie Starkz.
