Athena vs. Gisele Shaw Set For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged in Excellence
September 11, 2024 | Posted by
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Athena and Gisele Shaw for their upcoming event Forged in Excellence. It will be for the ROH Women’s World Championship. The event takes place on October 19-20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.
