Athena vs. Kiera Hogan Women’s Title Street Fight Set for This Week’s ROH HonorClub TV

June 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH 6-22-23 - Athena Chicago Street Fight Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor has announced an 13-match lineup for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Athena will defend her ROH Women’s Championship against Kiera Hogan in a Chicago Street Fight, plus more. Here’s the full lineup:

* ROH Women’s World Title Chicago Street Fight: Athena (c) vs. Kiera Hogan
* Pure Rules Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Rocky Romero
* Gringo Loco vs. Willie Mack
* Trish Adora vs. Alyssin Kay
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Silas Young
* The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, & Toa Liona w/ Prince Nana) vs. AJZ & Luke Kurtis & Trenton Storm
Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods
* The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis)
* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Blake Christian & Matt Sydal
* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver w/ Evil Uno) vs. August Matthew & Davey Vega
* Leila Grey (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Diamante
* Darius Martin & AR Fox & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)
* El Hijo Del Vikingo, Komander & Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Serpentico, Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade (w/ Penelope Ford)

