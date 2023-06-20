– Ring of Honor has announced an 13-match lineup for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Athena will defend her ROH Women’s Championship against Kiera Hogan in a Chicago Street Fight, plus more. Here’s the full lineup:

* ROH Women’s World Title Chicago Street Fight: Athena (c) vs. Kiera Hogan

* Pure Rules Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Rocky Romero

* Gringo Loco vs. Willie Mack

* Trish Adora vs. Alyssin Kay

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Silas Young

* The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, & Toa Liona w/ Prince Nana) vs. AJZ & Luke Kurtis & Trenton Storm

Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods

* The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Maria Kanellis)

* Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Blake Christian & Matt Sydal

* The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver w/ Evil Uno) vs. August Matthew & Davey Vega

* Leila Grey (w/ Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Diamante

* Darius Martin & AR Fox & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor & The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

* El Hijo Del Vikingo, Komander & Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Serpentico, Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade (w/ Penelope Ford)