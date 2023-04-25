wrestling / News
Athena vs. Lady Frost & More Set For This Week’s ROH TV
The card for this week’s episode of ROH TV includes Athena in action and more. ROH has announced the following matches for Thursday’s show, which airs on HonorClub:
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Lady Frost
* Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco
* Diamante vs. Skye Blue
* Best Friends vs. Joe Ocasio & Mookie Summers
* Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett
* Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty
* Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss
* The Infantry vs. RUSH & Preston Vance
Watch #ROH #HonorClub TV Thursday at 7/6c!
▶️ https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl
– @theleemoriarty vs. @azucarRoc
– #theINFANTRY (@CarlieBravo & @ShawnDean773) vs. @rushtoroblanco & @Pres10Vance
– @IsthatVSK & @SonnyKissXO vs. @EvilUno & @stu_dos @AthenaPalmer_FG (c) vs. @RealLadyFrost pic.twitter.com/PhiNJnsq53
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 25, 2023
