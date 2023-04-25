wrestling / News

Athena vs. Lady Frost & More Set For This Week’s ROH TV

April 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 4-27-23 Image Credit: ROH

The card for this week’s episode of ROH TV includes Athena in action and more. ROH has announced the following matches for Thursday’s show, which airs on HonorClub:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Lady Frost
* Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco
* Diamante vs. Skye Blue
* Best Friends vs. Joe Ocasio & Mookie Summers
* Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett
* Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty
* Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss
* The Infantry vs. RUSH & Preston Vance

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading