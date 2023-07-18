wrestling / News
Athena vs. Nikita, Dalton Castle vs. Shane Taylor Set for This Week’s ROH TV
– Ring of Honor has announced several matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on Honor Club TV, which will be the last episode before this weekend’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event. Here’s the announced lineup:
* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Nikita
* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Dalton Castle vs. Shane Taylor
* Trish Adora vs. Utami Hayashishita
* Daniel Garcia vs. Jason Geiger
Former World Of Stardom Champion @Utami0914 makes her #ROH debut against @TrishAdora202 in singles action!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/F2PN3InQ9p
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 18, 2023
The ROH TV Title Eliminator Tournament finals will take place this Thursday between @shane216taylor & @theDALTONcastle.
The winner will challenge @SamoaJoe for his ROH TV Title this Friday at Death Before Dishonor!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/ANPjxZYyeF
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 18, 2023
Before he takes on @K_Shibata2022 at Death Before Dishonor for the #ROH Pure Title this Friday night, @GarciaWrestling is in action in a PURE RULES MATCH!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/c45XmmE6bl pic.twitter.com/RuSSUoyFWq
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 18, 2023
Before she defends her ROH Women's World Title against @willowwrestles at Death Before Dishonor for this Friday night, @AthenaPalmer_FG is in action in a PROVING GROUND MATCH!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/0gMpl2CWRe
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 18, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Samoa Joe Reveals ‘Steiner Math’ Promo Was Done in Two Takes
- Jake Roberts Says Curt Hennig Was One Of The Best Wrestlers To Never Win A World Title
- Bully Ray on Matt Riddle Not Being Entertaining Since His WWE Return, Thinks Randy Orton Is What Made RK-Bro Work
- Wrestlecon Owner Issues Statement On Rick Steiner After Return Announcement, Says Steiner Apologized For Transphobic Comments