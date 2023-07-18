wrestling / News

Athena vs. Nikita, Dalton Castle vs. Shane Taylor Set for This Week’s ROH TV

July 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Honor Club - Athena vs. Nikita Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor has announced several matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on Honor Club TV, which will be the last episode before this weekend’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event. Here’s the announced lineup:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Nikita
* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Dalton Castle vs. Shane Taylor
* Trish Adora vs. Utami Hayashishita
* Daniel Garcia vs. Jason Geiger

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH Honor Club TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading