– Ring of Honor has announced several matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on Honor Club TV, which will be the last episode before this weekend’s Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event. Here’s the announced lineup:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Nikita

* ROH Television Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals: Dalton Castle vs. Shane Taylor

* Trish Adora vs. Utami Hayashishita

* Daniel Garcia vs. Jason Geiger

The ROH TV Title Eliminator Tournament finals will take place this Thursday between Shane Taylor & Dalton Castle. The winner will challenge Samoa Joe for his ROH TV Title this Friday at Death Before Dishonor!

Before he takes on Katsuyori Shibata at Death Before Dishonor for the ROH Pure Title this Friday night, Daniel Garcia is in action in a PURE RULES MATCH!

