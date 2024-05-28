wrestling / News

Athena vs. Viva Van Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 5-28-24 Image Credit: ROH

Athena will be in a Proving Ground match for her ROH Women’s World Championship on this week’s ROH TV. ROH announced on Tuesday that Athena will battle Viva Van on this week’s show, as you can see below.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Thursday night on HonorClub.

