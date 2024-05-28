wrestling / News
Athena vs. Viva Van Announced For This Week’s ROH TV
May 28, 2024 | Posted by
Athena will be in a Proving Ground match for her ROH Women’s World Championship on this week’s ROH TV. ROH announced on Tuesday that Athena will battle Viva Van on this week’s show, as you can see below.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Thursday night on HonorClub.
.@HellBentVixen returns to Ring of Honor to take on the longest reigning #ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG in a PROVING GROUND MATCH!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/8WcsJfXRQo
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 28, 2024
