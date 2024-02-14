Athena Wants to End 2024 as a Triple Crown Champion

– During a recent interview with Sunday Night’s Main Event, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena discussed her goal to end 2024 as a Triple Crown Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On wanting to end the year as a Triple Crown Champion: “I just hope to end 2024 as the triple crown champion. That’s the greedy part in me. I don’t know if my body will hold up having to defend three titles in a night, but we’re going to try it and we’re going to go for it. That is my goal at the end of 2024. As much as I love Ring of Honor, I know that Tony [Tony Khan] and I have also talked, we know it’s not going to last forever, even though I call myself the forever ROH Champion.”

Athena on Tony Khan being a mastermind: “Just know, I don’t talk about stuff because I genuinely want it to be a surprise when it does happen. It’s coming. We have talked. Everyone thinks that Tony isn’t a mastermind, he is. He does everything for a reason. Just wait, be patient, stay on board with ROH because even if I’m not able to be on ROH, there are so many women, men, and tag teams and everyone gives their heart and soul to that cause.”

Athena last defended her title in December at ROH Final Battle, beating Billie Starkz in a one-on-one matchup.