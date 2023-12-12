– During the latest edition of Under the Ring, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena discussed her desire to return to AEW TV and become a Triple Crown Champion by next year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Athena on wanting to return to AEW TV: “I think the next step for me would definitely to take a crack at AEW TV again. My first time around wasn’t great and I lost to the all-powerful Jade Cargill.”

Wanting to be become a triple crown champion next year: “I want to be a triple crown champion by the end of 2024. I am going after all the belts, the TBS Championship –- Julia Hart, the AEW Women’s Championship -– Toni Storm. I’m not content with just beating up these fragile broads left and right, this is your warning, I am coming for you guys in 2024. It doesn’t matter what anyone says, you got an X on your back and it’s only a matter of time before we get there.”

Athena is set to defend her title this weekend at ROH Final Battle 2023 against Billie Starkz. The event will be held on Friday, December 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.