Athena On Why AEW Is a Better Fit For Her Than WWE

Speaking recently at the media scrum after ROH Final Battle, Athena (formerly WWE’s Ember Moon) talked about why she feels more at home with AEW than she did in WWE (via Wrestling Inc). She shared her thoughts on the differences she’s experienced at both promotions and why she’s more content with her current company. You can find a highlight from Athena and watch her full interview below.

On why she finds AEW a better fit: “When I got to the other place, it wasn’t necessarily about the wrestling, it was about the entertainment, which isn’t bad. We tried that, it wasn’t a fit for me, but I think a big difference here is that, one, I know I’m good in the ring and it’s taken a while and I think I’ve proven myself to TK and just showed that I can do both. But mostly for me personally, especially with a Ring of Honor championship, this is a wrestling championship. I am a wrestler.”