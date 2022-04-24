wrestling / News

Athena Wins Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title at Warrior Wrestling XXI

Athena defeated Shazza McKenzie and Sky Blue at tonight’s Warrior Wrestling XXI in South Bend, Indiana to win the vacant Women’s Title.

Thunder Rosa was the previous champion and held the belt for 246 days before vacating it due to her commitments as AEW Women’s Champion.

