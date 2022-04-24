wrestling / News
Athena Wins Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title at Warrior Wrestling XXI
April 23, 2022 | Posted by
Athena defeated Shazza McKenzie and Sky Blue at tonight’s Warrior Wrestling XXI in South Bend, Indiana to win the vacant Women’s Title.
Thunder Rosa was the previous champion and held the belt for 246 days before vacating it due to her commitments as AEW Women’s Champion.
AND NEW!!! The fourth ever, #WarriorWrestling Women's Champion #fallengoddess #americanjoshi @AthenaPalmer_FG #womenswrestling pic.twitter.com/jCAnzyYWsd
— Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) April 24, 2022
You love to see it. #WarriorWrestling pic.twitter.com/kpuYq5kBDa
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 24, 2022
