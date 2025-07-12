Athena Wins Women’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas, Syuri Makes AEW Debut

Athena has returned to the AEW roster in a big way, as she won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas. The ROH Women’s World Champion won the match by hitting Mina Shirakawa with the O-Face. This means that she will have a shot at the AEW Women’s World title whenever she chooses.

The lineup, in order of entry, included: Kris Statlander, Megan Bayne, Willow Nightingale, Tay Melo, Thekla, Julia Hart, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, Athena, Thunder Rosa, Syuri and Alex Winsdor.

This was the AEW debut for Syuri, who left STARDOM earlier this month. A vignette for her played during ROH Supercard of Honor last night.

The match also featured the return (and wrath) of Harley Cameron, who showed up to get revenge on Bayne, while wearing a protective mask.

It's Staturday Night! @CallMeKrisStat enters the Casino Gauntlet at #1 Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/8YhnLa99Ly — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

Queen @amisylle + @Toxic_Thekla are beating the absolute hell out of each other! Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/80zTRgPDLJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

IT'S CHAOS IN THIS CASINO GAUNTLET MATCH! Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/xxQZL9ChIU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025