wrestling / News
Athena Wins Women’s Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In: Texas, Syuri Makes AEW Debut
Athena has returned to the AEW roster in a big way, as she won the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas. The ROH Women’s World Champion won the match by hitting Mina Shirakawa with the O-Face. This means that she will have a shot at the AEW Women’s World title whenever she chooses.
The lineup, in order of entry, included: Kris Statlander, Megan Bayne, Willow Nightingale, Tay Melo, Thekla, Julia Hart, Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, Athena, Thunder Rosa, Syuri and Alex Winsdor.
This was the AEW debut for Syuri, who left STARDOM earlier this month. A vignette for her played during ROH Supercard of Honor last night.
The match also featured the return (and wrath) of Harley Cameron, who showed up to get revenge on Bayne, while wearing a protective mask.
It's Staturday Night! @CallMeKrisStat enters the Casino Gauntlet at #1
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/8YhnLa99Ly
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
#2 entrant @MeganBayne wants Arlington to BOW DOWN!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/ueX0ub23AH
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
Moonsault off the apron from @CallMeKrisStat!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/RYTxcXEvTW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
FEEL THE WRATH! @HarleyCameron_ gets revenge on @ThePenelopeFord + @MeganBayne for breaking her nose!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/XdJxuZyqcP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
.@Toxic_Thekla takes to the sky!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/6c4QjRdVpj
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
Queen @amisylle + @Toxic_Thekla are beating the absolute hell out of each other!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/80zTRgPDLJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
The Fallen Goddess @AthenaPalmer_FG is clearing house!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/R9um1YofzS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
SYURI IS HERE!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/raeHvSEFhb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
After weeks of teases, @HailWindsor is finally here!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/oMS7Rd3FZ3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
IT'S CHAOS IN THIS CASINO GAUNTLET MATCH!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/xxQZL9ChIU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
HUGE POWERBOMB FROM @CALLMEKRISSTAT TAKES OUT THE COMPETITION!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/v189Q2EFRU
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
.@AthenaPalmer_FG is your Women's Casino Winner!
Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/dOTfsx8kMR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole Confirms Injury at AEW All In: Texas, Says He’s Going Away Due to Health Issues
- More Backstage Notes & Potential Spoilers for Tonight’s AEW All In Texas, Details on Who Is in Attendance
- Backstage Notes From AEW All In Texas, Finishes Being Kept Secret Until This Week
- Adam Cole Not Medically Cleared for AEW All In Texas, Vacant TNT Title Up for Grabs in Fatal 4-Way