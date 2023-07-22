wrestling / News
Athena Retains Women’s Title In ROH Death Before Dishonor Main Event
Athena remains the ROH Women’s World Champion, defeating Willow Nightingale in the main event of ROH Death Before Dishonor . The two battled in the first ROH women’s PPV main event, with Athena getting the win over her rival. Athena raised Nightingale’s hand after the match in a show of respect.
Athena’s title reign stands at 224 days, having won the title at ROH Final Battle from Mercedes Martinez.
OBLITERATION!
Order #ROHDBD NOW!
WatchROH ▶️ https://t.co/N8Cs0glVNY
Bleacher Report 🔗 https://t.co/qF1Jcpxe8K
▶️ https://t.co/pOWn23KxOe@athenapalmer_fg | @willowwrestles pic.twitter.com/CPvlsHQgCC
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 22, 2023
The crowd is ON THEIR FEET as Willow kicks out!
Order #ROHDBD NOW!
WatchROH ▶️ https://t.co/N8Cs0glVNY
Bleacher Report 🔗 https://t.co/qF1Jcpxe8K
▶️ https://t.co/pOWn23KxOe@athenapalmer_fg | @willowwrestles pic.twitter.com/GUtnA4Y2sf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 22, 2023
ANOTHER ONE! O-Face from @AthenaPalmer_FG!! #DeathBeforeDishonor #ROHDBD
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd
➡️ https://t.co/uyBqmqjjxA pic.twitter.com/68i52wOxTE
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 22, 2023
It was never about disrespect, it was always about finding an adversary she could truly respect. And @AthenaPalmer_FG finally found that opponent in @willowwrestles.
Respect… and Honor is Real. #DeathBeforeDishonor #ROHDBD
➡️ https://t.co/CkfxC2VBqd
➡️ https://t.co/uyBqmqjjxA pic.twitter.com/Y4XlI4UAnx
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 22, 2023
