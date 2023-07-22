wrestling / News

Athena Retains Women’s Title In ROH Death Before Dishonor Main Event

July 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Athena remains the ROH Women’s World Champion, defeating Willow Nightingale in the main event of ROH Death Before Dishonor . The two battled in the first ROH women’s PPV main event, with Athena getting the win over her rival. Athena raised Nightingale’s hand after the match in a show of respect.

Athena’s title reign stands at 224 days, having won the title at ROH Final Battle from Mercedes Martinez.

