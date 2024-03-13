– ROH confirmed several new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will be in action. Also, the Women’s World TV Title Tournament continues. Here’s the current lineup:

* ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Quartefinal Match: Billie Starkz vs. Diamante

* ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Abadon

* Four Corner Survival Match: Komander vs. AR Fox vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Slim J

* Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts vs. The Workhorsemen

* Athena in action

