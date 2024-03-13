wrestling / News

Athena, Women’s TV Title Tournament, More set for This Week’s ROH TV

March 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV 3-14-24 - Athena Image Credit: ROH

– ROH confirmed several new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will be in action. Also, the Women’s World TV Title Tournament continues. Here’s the current lineup:

* ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Quartefinal Match: Billie Starkz vs. Diamante
* ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Mercedes Martinez vs. Abadon
* Four Corner Survival Match: Komander vs. AR Fox vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Slim J
* Nick Comoroto and Jacoby Watts vs. The Workhorsemen
* Athena in action

