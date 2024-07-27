wrestling / News

Athena Retains Women’s World Title at ROH Death Before Dishonor

July 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Athena ROH Death Before Dishonor Image Credit: ROH

Athena is still your ROH Women’s World Champion, retaining the title at Death Before Dishonor. Athena defeated Queen Aminata on Friday’s PPV to retain her title, pinning her with the O-Face. You can see some highlights below.

Athena’s title reign now stands at 595 days, having won the title from Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle 2022.

