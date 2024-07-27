wrestling / News
Athena Retains Women’s World Title at ROH Death Before Dishonor
Athena is still your ROH Women’s World Champion, retaining the title at Death Before Dishonor. Athena defeated Queen Aminata on Friday’s PPV to retain her title, pinning her with the O-Face. You can see some highlights below.
Athena’s title reign now stands at 595 days, having won the title from Mercedes Martinez at ROH Final Battle 2022.
