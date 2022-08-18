Athena Would be Interested in Cosplaying as a Cubone Pokemon for Wrestling

– AEW star Athena recently joined the A Wild Podcast Has Appeared! show to discuss Pokemon. During the chat, she talked about possibly cosplaying as a Pokemon for a wrestling match.

Athena commented on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com, “Someone mentioned Cubone. I was like, ‘Oooo’ because I have a mask now just sitting in the back and I’m like, ‘What if I do Cubone?'”

Another wrestler who is also into Pokemon and has cosplayed as the characters is Kylie Rae. She noted she wouldn’t want to cosplay as Pikachu since she has already seen Kylie Rae pull it off before.

Athena continued on Kylie Rae, “I’m assuming she’s super into Pokemon because I’ve seen her do Jiggly Puff and Pikachu and Bulbasaur. I’ve only met her once and she’s really awesome in person.” You can listen to Athena on A Wild Podcast Has Appeared below: