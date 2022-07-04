Atlanta Braves Hosting WWE Night on Tuesday

The Atlanta Braves will be hosting a WWE Night on Tuesday featuring a special Wrestling Buddy collectible. The MLB team will host the event for their 7:20 PM ET game at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The announcement reads:

Be at the ballpark on Tuesday, July 5 as the Atlanta Braves battle the St. Louis Cardinals at 7:20p.m.! With the purchase of the WWE specialty ticket package, you will receive a game ticket and a one-of-a-kind WWE wrestling pillow of Braves Superstar Austin Riley. Tickets are limited, so purchase your ticket package now before they are sold out. This promotion requires the purchase of a specialty ticket package. Purchase your WWE ticket package at the link below.

You can get tickets here.