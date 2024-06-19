– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Atlantis Jr. will face Okumura in Round 1 of the Opera Cup at MLW Blood & Thunder ’24. The event is scheduled for Friday, July 12 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Here’s the details:

MLW today announced Atlantis Jr. vs. Okumura in round 1 of the Opera Cup at MLW Blood & Thunder’24, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, July 12.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWTampa.com and Eventbrite starting at $15.

CMLL is sending two of its premier luchadores to compete in the prestigious Opera Cup tournament.

Atlantis Jr., who made a sensational MLW debut last month with a commanding victory over Ultimo Guerrero, is poised to solidify his burgeoning reputation. Riding a wave of momentum, Atlantis Jr. aims to use the Opera Cup as a platform to cement his status as an emerging force in the wrestling world.

On the other side of the ring stands Okumura, whose extraordinary 2024 includes a triumphant reign as one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions alongside Satoshi Kojima. Celebrating his 30th year in professional wrestling, defeating Atlantis Jr. and advancing in the Opera Cup would further cement his legacy. In order to do so, Okumura will have to complicate Atlantis Jr.’s fight plan, with Okumura relying on his blend of lucha and strong style. This unique fighting system could be a dangerous challenge for Atlantis. Jr.

The Opera Cup is the oldest tournament in professional wrestling, with roots tracing back to the late 1800s. Held in opera houses across the nation, past winners include legends like George Hackenschmidt, William Muldoon, and Stu Hart. Revived by MLW in 2019 after a 70-year hiatus, the tournament has once again become a showcase for wrestling’s finest.

This year’s expanded 16-fighter tournament will also feature participants from New Japan Pro Wrestling and CMLL, adding another layer of excitement and international flair. The complete brackets will be revealed soon, promising fans an unforgettable series of matches as today’s top grapplers vie for the historic antique trophy.

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWTampa.com and see it go down Friday, July 12 in St. Petersburg, FL.