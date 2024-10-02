Atlantis Jr. Set For MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto

Major League Wrestling has announced that Atlantis Jr. has been added to the upcoming MLW x CMLL event Lucha Apocalypto. Atlantis Jr. is the current ROH World Television champion. Lucha Apocalypto happens on November 9 in Chicago.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Atlantis Jr. will compete at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

Buy tickets at luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com starting at just $10.

Atlantis Jr. is quickly rising as one of the next-generation stars in CMLL, carrying on the legacy of his legendary father, Atlantis, while carving out his own path in the world of lucha libre. Debuting in 2019, Atlantis Jr. has already made a significant impact in CMLL, showcasing a combination of agility, technical ability, and charisma that have set him apart from his peers. He is one of the most promising young talents in the promotion, blending the classic style of his father with a modern flair that has established him in today’s lucha.

In just a few years, Atlantis Jr. has competed in high-stakes matches and shared the ring with some of the biggest names in lucha libre. His standout performances in major CMLL events, including the prestigious Homenaje a Dos Leyendas and CMLL Anniversary shows, have solidified his status as a future main eventer.

As Atlantis Jr. continues to build his career, he is clearly positioned to become one of the faces of CMLL for years to come. With the perfect blend of heritage and talent, he is a name to watch in the world of lucha libre, representing the next wave of greatness in CMLL when he journeys to Chicago for Lucha Apocalypto.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Featuring:

Místico

Atlantis

Atlantis Jr.

Último Guerrero

Titán

Hechicero

Cesar Duran

Magnus

Bárbaro Cavernario

Okumura

Lluvia

MLW Fighters

CMLL Luchadores

& MORE!