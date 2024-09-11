wrestling / News
Atlantis Jr. vs. Peter Avalon Proving Ground Match Set for Tomorrow’s ROH TV
– Ring of Honor has confirmed several matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. ROH World TV Champion Atlantis Jr. faces Peter Avalon in a Proving Ground Match. Also, Rocky Romero faces Lio Rush in singles action. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Peter Avalon
* Rocky Romero vs. Lio Rush
* Harley Cameron vs. Queen Aminata
* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) in action
* Robyn Renegade vs. Angelica Risk
"Pretty" Peter Avalon returns to Ring of Honor as he enters the PROVING GROUND to take on the #ROH World TV Champion #AtlantisJr!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/OYWBwJyFim
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 11, 2024
Robyn Renegade (@W18Robin) returns to Ring of Honor as he takes on the also returning @angelica_risk!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/Ci6bdM46E0
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 11, 2024
The most tanned, most jacked & the youngest tag-team alive today The Outrunners @turbofloyd_ & @TruthMagnum will be in tag team action!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/vwGUaxWSw4
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 11, 2024
Queen Aminata (@amisylle) is back on #ROH TV as she takes on the also returning @harleycameron_ of The Outcasts!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/HREP1yzZS9
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 11, 2024
They have shared the ring many times in past. But, for only the second time ever they go head-to-head as @IamLioRush takes on @azucarRoc on #ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/WAuDj7iUAB
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 11, 2024