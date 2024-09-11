– Ring of Honor has confirmed several matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. ROH World TV Champion Atlantis Jr. faces Peter Avalon in a Proving Ground Match. Also, Rocky Romero faces Lio Rush in singles action. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Peter Avalon

* Rocky Romero vs. Lio Rush

* Harley Cameron vs. Queen Aminata

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) in action

* Robyn Renegade vs. Angelica Risk

