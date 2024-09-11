wrestling / News

Atlantis Jr. vs. Peter Avalon Proving Ground Match Set for Tomorrow’s ROH TV

September 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV - 9-12-24 - Atlantis Jr. vs. Peter Avalon Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor has confirmed several matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. ROH World TV Champion Atlantis Jr. faces Peter Avalon in a Proving Ground Match. Also, Rocky Romero faces Lio Rush in singles action. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Peter Avalon
* Rocky Romero vs. Lio Rush
* Harley Cameron vs. Queen Aminata
* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) in action
* Robyn Renegade vs. Angelica Risk

