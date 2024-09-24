Atlantis Set for Action at MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Atlantis is set for MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto scheduled for November 9 in Chicago, Illinois. Here’s the full announcement:

Atlantis set for Lucha Apocalypto in Chicago

See the lucha legend live November 9.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced CMLL legend Atlantis returns to MLW at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

🎟 Buy tickets at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com starting at just $10.

Atlantis is one of the most iconic figures in the history of lucha libre, serving as a standard-bearer for CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre). Atlantis is celebrated not just for his in-ring achievements but also for possessing the most valuable mask in lucha libre, a symbol of his legendary status in the sport.

Throughout his storied career, Atlantis has taken the masks of some of the biggest names in lucha libre, including Ultimo Guerrero, Villano III, Kung Fu, and La Sombra, solidifying his place as one of the greatest luchadores of all-time. He has also amassed a staggering collection of championships, holding prestigious titles like the CMLL World Tag Team Championship, CMLL World Trios Championship, CMLL Universal Championship, and CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, among many others. His legacy is further cemented by his numerous tours of Japan, showcasing his talent and bringing the spirit of lucha libre to a global audience.

Now, Atlantis journeys back to MLW, invited by Cesar Duran to fight at Cicero Stadium in Chicago!

As a thank you to Chicago fans for selling out Chicago for our May 11 event a half-month in advance, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

Tickets start at $10 at www.LuchaTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.