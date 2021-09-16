Atsushi Onita on How Explosion Dud at AEW Revolution Drew American Fans to His FMW-E Show

– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, wrestler Atsushi Onita discussed launching FMW Explosion or FMW-E earlier this year, and he revealed the disappointing finish to Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley’s Barbed Wire Exploding Deathmatch at AEW Revolution is what helped draw an audience from North America to watch the event.

Reportedly 60 percent of the viewers for FMW-E last July were fans in North America. Atsushi Onita noted how the ending of the AEW Revolution match with the dud explosion actually helped with his FMW-E show. He stated the following (via Google Translate):

“At the time of AEW, I sent a cheering message, but AEW prepared for the current blast independently, and I was not involved at all. However, as a result, the fans were disappointed by the sloppy blast. I was also disappointed and felt responsible, but thanks to the salty blast of AEW, fans all over the United States re-evaluated me. This time, the original current blast nationwide. I’ll surprise the professional wrestling fans. AEW, this is the real current blast of Made in Japan!”

As noted, Onita will be facing Matt Tremont at the H2O Wrestling show on October 31.