Atsushi Onita vs. Matt Tremont Set For H20 Wrestling Event Next Month

Japanese hardcore legend Atsushi Onita will face off against Matt Tremont at next month’s H20 Wrestling event. Tremont announced on Twitter on Saturday evening that he will face off with Onita at the company’s October 31st show, titled Destiny: Onita vs. Tremont in Trenton, New Jersey.

Onita has been calling for Tremont to come out of the retirement he announced in October of last year. The show will air on IWTV as part of a trio of events. You can get more information here.