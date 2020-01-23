AT&T Center Advertising Eight-Man Tag Match and Brock Lesnar for Monday’s Raw

– The AT&T Center is locally advertising an eight-man tag team match for Monday’s edition of Raw in San Antonio, Texas on Jan. 27 on Twitter. While the tweet by the AT&T Center appears to have the team lineups mixed up, it would appear the matchup is scheduled to feature The Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and The Authors of Pain. You can check out the match announcement below.

Previously, the official website for the venue advertised Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins and AOP and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles as a double-main event. You can check that out here.

Also, the AT&T Center is advertising Brock Lesnar as appearing on Monday’s Raw.