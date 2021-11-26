wrestling / News
Attendance and Google Searches For This Year’s WWE Survivor Series
November 26, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s WWE Survivor Series had 12,646 tickets out with 10,500 paid. The WWE claimed an attendance of 15,120 during the broadcast at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Meanwhile, the show had 200,000 searches on Google, which is lower than normal for this event, and around the level of a B show for WWE. This suggests that interest levels for the show were down.
