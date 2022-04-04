wrestling / News

Attendance Announced For WrestleMania 38 Night Two

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 38 WWE Universe Fans Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the attendance for tonight’s WrestleMania 38 night two. During the broadcast for the show, it was announced that the attendance was 77,453.

That number is slightly down from the 77,899 that were in attendance at night one of the show. Both nights of WrestleMania 38 took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

