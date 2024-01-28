wrestling / News

Attendance Announced For WWE Royal Rumble

January 27, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced the attendance for tonight’s Royal Rumble event, which is happening at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. The announced attendance was 48,044, which was said to be a new venue record.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading