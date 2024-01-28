wrestling / News
Attendance Announced For WWE Royal Rumble
January 27, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced the attendance for tonight’s Royal Rumble event, which is happening at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. The announced attendance was 48,044, which was said to be a new venue record.
