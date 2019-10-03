wrestling / News
AEW News: Attendance For Last Night’s Dynamite, Tony Schiavone Thanks Fans For Support, Reminder On Dynamite Replays
– The total attendance for last night’s episode of Dynamite was 14,129.
– In a post on Twitter, Tony Schiavone thanked AEW fans for their support after he made his debuted as an AEW commentator last night. It was also his first time calling wrestling on TNT since 2001, which he noted on the broadcast.
He wrote: “I would sincerely like to thank everyone for their love tonight. It really means so much. It was awesome working with @JRsBBQ and @ShutUpExcalibur I really think for our promotion the best is still ahead.”
– As a reminder, if you missed last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, there will be replays on TNT on Saturday at 10 AM and 10:30 PM, as well as Tuesday at 10 PM ET. TNT has also made it available on their official website.
