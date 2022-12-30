Attendance For This Year’s Post-Christmas WWE Show at MSG Higher Than Last Year

WWE held their annual post-Christmas live event at Madison Square Garden this past Monday, headlined by Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the show had a higher attendance than last year, although it fell short of past years.

The show had an attendance of 10,409 with 8,900 paid. This is higher than 2021, which had 6,828 (5,300 paid). That show featured Edge vs. Kevin Owens in a steel cage that was originally advertised as Big E vs. Owens vs. Seth Rollins.

It falls just short of 2019, which had 10,795 for a Rollins and Owens street fight. Other years performed significantly higher, particularly when John Cena was active.