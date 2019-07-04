wrestling / News
Attendance For WWE’s Recent Tokyo Event On Par With NJPW Best of Super Juniors Finals
July 4, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE’s shows at Sumo Hall in Tokyo on June 28 and June 29 drew 6,724 fans and 7,520 fans respectively. The main event of night one was Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura while the main event of night two was Rollins, AJ Styles and Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley. Neither event was sold out.
It was noted that the second night’s attendance was close to that as NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors on June 5, which had 7,650 paid. That show featured Jon Moxley’s NJPW debut. Last year’s WWE dates at Sumo Hall had 7,081 and 8,329. This year’s numbers were about equal to 2017, just slightly lower, which are the lowest WWE two-night shows in Sumo Hall since 2014.
