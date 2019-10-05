wrestling / News

WWE News: Attendance From Last Night’s Smackdown, Xavier Woods Is Disgusted By Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura Wants A Rematch With Seth Rollins

October 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown FOX

– Michael Cole announced on last night’s Smackdown that the live attendance for the sold out event was 17,588 fans at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Previously announced attendance numbers for the Staples Center include 20,193 fans for WrestleMania 21 in 2005; 17,129 fans in attendance for SummerSlam 2009; 17,739 fans at SummerSlam 2013; 17,491 fans at the February 11, 2014 RAW episode; 17,537 for SummerSlam 2014; 17,505 in attendance for Hell In a Cell 2015; 13,600 in attendance for WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames II” in 2018; 16,320 fans at SummerSlam 2018.

– Xavier Woods wrote the following on Twitter:

– Shinsuke Nakamura noted on Twitter that he wanted a rematch with Seth Rollins.

