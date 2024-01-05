Details on Attendance and PPV Buy Estimates for AEW Worlds End

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated PPV buy estimates and details on the attendance for last Saturday’s AEW Worlds End PPV. The event took place at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

Tony Khan noted during the media scrum that PPV buys were close to the same as Full Gear. That show had around 135,000 buys. The WON notes that Worlds End is currently down 2% from Full Gear the same number of days after the show, but late buys could change that. Digital buys are identical, so the current estimate is 134,000.

The show had competition from TV that night, as it went head-to-head with the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Detroit Lions. that game had a massive viewership of 26,059,000 and a 6.57 in 18-49 (13,735,000/2.61 on ABC, 11,379,000/3.70 on ESPN and 945,000/0.26 on ESPN2).

Of those who bought Worlds End, 58.4% bought Full Gear and 6.2% also bought Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, Worlds End was sold out with 10,039 tickets out and just under 10,000 paid. The gate was said to be around $800,000.