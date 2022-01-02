wrestling / News
Attendance Revealed For WWE Day 1
January 2, 2022 | Posted by
WWE Day 1 played to a sold-out audience, as the final attendance numbers revealed. On last night’s PPV, Michael Cole announced an attendance figure of 13,657 for the event.
The State Farm Arena noted on Twitter that the show sold out, writing:
“ATLANTA!! Thank you for a sold out #WWEDay1.”
ATLANTA‼️ Thank you for a sold out #WWEDay1 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eyPO9TAHOh
— State Farm Arena (@StateFarmArena) January 2, 2022
