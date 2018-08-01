Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Attorney Says The Lawler Family Should Request Independent Review Into Brian Christopher’s Suicide

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Brian Lawler Brian Christopher Grandmaster Sexay Brian Lawler Brian Christopher’s

Jeff Rosenblum, an attorney who has handled cases in the past where inmates sued prisons for injury or lack of care, spoke with FOX 13, stating that the Lawler Family deserves answers about what happened with Brian Christopher’s death…

“Most suicides are preventable, and most suicides in confinement are and should be preventable. I want to see the logbooks. I want to talk to the inmates. I want to get statements from those inmates, get statements from them to make sure these are accurate statements.”

article topics :

Brian Christopher, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading