– POST Wrestling reports that legal counsel for former WWE employee Janel Grant pushed back in court today with a new legal filing against Dr. Carlon Colker and his previous motion to dismiss her petition of discover to obtain her medical records at Colker’s Peak Wellness clinic. Grant’s attorneys claim that Colker hasn’t cooperated with her request to obtain her complete medical records, which could reportedly lead to a civil lawsuit against Colker and his clinic.

She previously filed the petition in Connecticut Superior Court in July, where she alleged that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon advised her to seek treatment at Colker’s Peak Wellness Clinic. Grant says she she was prescribed pills and I.V. infusions by Dr. Colker that weren’t identified to her. She also claims that an employee of the clinic sexually assaulted her, along with McMahon, which is among the multiple incidents of sexual assault outlined in her lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and former WWE executive John Laurinaitis that she filed in January 2024.

Grant’s attorneys reportedly stated in the filing, “Ms. Grant filed this bill of discovery for the purpose of investigating potential claims of civil conspiracy, aiding and abetting, fraud, assault, battery, RICO, RICO conspiracy, and/or breach of fiduciary duty against Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness.”

Additionally, Grant’s attorneys are said to be seeking to find out more of Colker’s alleged role in recommending attorney Jonathan M. Shapiro as the person to work with Grant in negotiating the nondisclosure agreement that she made with McMahon in early 2022. Shapiro reportedly provided legal services for Colker in the past.

Grant’s lawyer, Ann Callis, wrote in a new statement to POST, “Imagine being at your most vulnerable, and the doctor you are told to see only makes you feel worse.” She continued, “Our filing today makes clear that Dr. Colker violated ethical and medical standards when he injected unknown substances into Janel’s body and directed her to take unlabeled pills while dismissing her basic questions about those drugs. Peak Wellness owes Janel Grant answers and the clinic’s secrecy and evasion must come to an end.”

Grant alleges that McMahon paid for her visits to the Peak Wellness Clinic from November 22, 2019 through April 15, 2022, indicating that she continued visiting the clinic after Grant and McMahon signed the NDA that ended her employment at WWE and was meant to prevent her from speaking out against McMahon or WWE. Grant’s lawsuit is currently on hold pending the completion of a federal criminal investigation by the United States government.