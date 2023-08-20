Aubrey Edwards Names Her Favorite Referees

Aubrey Edwards has studied her fair share of referees to learn from them, and she named a couple favorites in a recent interview. The AEW referee was a guest on the Under the Ring podcast and named WWE’s John Cone as her favorite.

“My favorite referee is John Cone,” she said (per Fightful). “I think he’s really great. I’ve learned a lot of stuff from watching him. Tommy Young is also very, very excellent with someone I studied a lot when I was first starting out.”